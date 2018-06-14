HUD Secretary Ben Carson decries ‘purveyors of hatred’ in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson lit into what he described as "purveyors of hatred and division" during a visit to Milwaukee on Thursday, June 14.

Carson toured The Guest House, a homeless shelter just west of downtown, and held a discussion with local officials. He later spoke at the annual convention of Gospel Rescue Missions.

Carson would not say who the "purveyors" were, but said people are trying to divide the country on racial and religious lines.

"I'm talking about the people who are always trying to create friction," Carson told FOX6 News. "The level of vitriol has just reached a point where I don't think any reasonable person thinks that should be going on."

Carson said the opioid crisis plaguing Wisconsin and the country has left a lot of people homeless.

"It's a severe problem. As you may recall a few months ago, the president declared it a national health emergency," he said. "We're being bombarded.

"Until the treatment resources are as available as drugs, we're going to be fighting a losing battle."

Last week, Carson unveiled 17 so-called EnVision Centers that will provide support services to people on government housing assistance. Milwaukee was not on the initial list of cities, but Carson said that's going to change.

"There will be one coming to Milwaukee, absolutely," Carson said. "The reason that we really want it to be locally owned and driven is because we have got to find a way to get people out of poverty and it's got to be lasting. It can't just be one administration."

Carson went on to speak at a convention of Gospel Rescue Missions downtown. He said the Trump administration is working to restore greatness in the country.