Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle flips over, catches fire

Posted 5:38 am, June 14, 2018, by , Updated at 08:32AM, June 14, 2018

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another person  suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident that happened early Thursday morning, June 14 in Milwaukee.

It happened in the area of Sherman and Florist around 2:20 a.m.

Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control. The vehicle flipped over before catching fire.

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD’s investigation is ongoing.