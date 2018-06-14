Police: Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound; no one in custody

2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Posted 8:20 am, June 14, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man, 28, walked into a local hospital  Wednesday night, June 13 with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the victim and suspect confronted each other regarding an on-going dispute in the area of 25th and Chambers. During the confrontation, the suspect retrieved a gun and shot the victim.

The investigation is on-going. MPD continues to search for a suspect.