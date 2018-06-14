Summerfest officially opens new North Gate, Community Plaza with ribbon-cutting ceremony

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Thursday, June 14 officially opened the new North Entry Gate and Community Plaza with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The project has been under construction since fall of 2017 and was made possible through a partnership with American Family Insurance.

The new amenities being unveiled will include interactive music spaces open to the general public, the new entrance, and more.

The North Entry Gate and Community Plaza project include:

New entrance gate & turnstile entry area The entry gate features digital displays, lighting and a public address system Additional turnstile lines Unique signature design New box office First Aid Station

