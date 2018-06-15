× Just released: Click & print your 2018 Green Bay Packers training camp schedule

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced Friday, June 15 the schedule for 2018 Packers Training Camp. As in the past, practices are scheduled to take place at Ray Nitschke Field and Packers Family Night will be at Lambeau Field.

With a theme of “Back to Football,” training camp kicks off with an 11:30 a.m. practice on Thursday, July 26. Green Bay finishes the opening week with an 11:30 a.m. practice on Friday, July 27 and an 11:15 a.m. practice on Saturday, July 28.

CLICK HERE to print off your own 2018 Packers training camp schedule

The Packers will hold four practices (July 30-31 and August 2-3), all beginning at 11:15 a.m., before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 4. The following week, the team will have two open practices at Nitschke Field, 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 7, prior to the preseason opener at home against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 9.

Following the preseason contest against the Titans, Green Bay will hold two open practices (12:15 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 13), before hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 16. The Packers will have two open practices, 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 21, leading into a preseason road game in Oakland versus the Raiders on Aug. 24.

The team’s final open practice of training camp will take place at 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 27 prior to the preseason finale against the Chiefs in Kansas City on Aug. 30.

Should inclement weather or any other factor force the team indoors, practices will be closed to the public due to space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center. Please also note that all practice dates and times are subject to change.

The annual Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, is scheduled for Saturday evening, Aug. 4, at Lambeau Field. The event will benefit the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids foster-care adoption program. The format will be a full practice to accomplish the team’s preparation goals for the regular season. The event will include 11-on-11 sessions that will feature full contact. The doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., the team will be introduced on the field at 7:30 p.m. and will conclude with the Pick `n Save Fireworks Show.

Green Bay’s two home preseason games, presented by Bellin Health, are slated for Aug. 9, vs. Tennessee, and Aug. 16, vs. Pittsburgh. The Packers’ two road preseason contests are at Oakland, Aug. 24, and at Kansas City, Aug. 30.

Important dates on the preseason calendar include: