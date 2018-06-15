× Madison Fire Dept. to the rescue: UW student climbs tree, realizes she didn’t know how to get down

MADISON — The City of Madison Fire Department rescued a 20-year-old UW-Madison student who had climbed a tree — and could not get back down.

According to a post on the fire department’s website, Engine Company 4 was dispatched to Henry Mall on the UW campus shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 14. The 20-year-old student climbed a tree there , but soon realized she did not know how to get back down.

The student was situated about eight or nine feet off the ground — and she apparently “strategized for about 20 minutes before ultimately calling 911 for assistance.”

Firefighters propped up an extension ladder, and the woman climbed out of the tree without incident. She was not injured and needed no medical attention.

Asked if she was done climbing trees for the day, the fire department post says the student replied, “Maybe.”