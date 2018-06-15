Recognize her? Woman accused of stealing from Racine Pick ‘N Save with child in cart

RACINE COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman accused of shoplifting with a child in tow at the Pick ‘N Save located on Green Bay Road in Racine.

The Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department shared photos of the suspect to their Facebook page Friday, June 15. They show a woman in the grocery store with a small child in her cart.

If you can help identify the woman in the photos, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-636-9330 or the Racine County Crime Stoppers anonymously at ‪262-636-9330‬, or leave a web tip at www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com‬ or by smartphone by using the P3 Tips app.