‘This is a team effort:’ Law enforcement announces takedown of major heroin trafficking organization

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, and other Milwaukee County law enforcement officials announced on Monday, June 18 the takedown of a major heroin trafficking organization, as the result of an investigation conducted by the High Intensity Drug/Gang Task Force (HIDTA).

Chisholm said the operation was executed Monday morning and throughout the day — and it extended into the Greater

Chicago area. He said it cracked down on a large-scale heroin distribution network in Milwaukee.

“We have recovered a large number of firearms, a large amount of heroin, a large amount of cash — in fact, somewhere over $700,000 and $900,000 in U.S. currency has currently been recovered in addition to vehicles and a large amount of paraphernalia that’s commonly associated with large-scale heroin distribution,” Chisholm said.

The district attorney and Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales indicated this was a collaborative effort.

“There’s leadership still on the street working on this investigation,” Morales said. “This is a team effort between local, state and federal agencies.”

Morales indicated the teams executed more than 20 search warrants. 55 firearms were confiscated and 13 arrests were made. The chief said that number is going to change.

“This really shows the impact law enforcement can have working together,” Morales said.