Areal flood advisory for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine & Kenosha Cos. until 7:30 p.m.
Watch: Cold front brings storms, heavy rain, leading to flooding in some areas

Posted 4:42 pm, June 18, 2018, by and , Updated at 05:48PM, June 18, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- A cold front brought thunderstorms with heavy rain to southeast Wisconsin on Monday afternoon, June 18. With the rain coming down fast and heavy, there was street flooding in many areas.

The National Weather Service says you should never drive through floodwaters. Instead, it's recommended that you turn around and get to higher ground.

The chance for showers and storms will last through Tuesday.

Below is video of the flooding shared by FOX6 viewers: