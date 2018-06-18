Watch: Cold front brings storms, heavy rain, leading to flooding in some areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A cold front brought thunderstorms with heavy rain to southeast Wisconsin on Monday afternoon, June 18. With the rain coming down fast and heavy, there was street flooding in many areas.

The National Weather Service says you should never drive through floodwaters. Instead, it's recommended that you turn around and get to higher ground.

The chance for showers and storms will last through Tuesday.

An areal flood advisory is in effect until 7:30pm for parts of SE WI. Heavy rain from thunderstorms may cause flooding. https://t.co/pxR9xXKZYj pic.twitter.com/MJ7p7w2JvI — FOX6 Weather (@FOX6Weather) June 18, 2018

