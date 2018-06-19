Bucks’ Sterling Brown sues Milwaukee over stun-gun arrest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the city of Milwaukee and its police department, claiming unlawful arrest and excessive force when officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation.

Brown’s attorney Mark Thomsen filed the lawsuit in federal court.

Brown had been talking with officers while waiting for a citation for illegally parking in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens on Jan. 26, when officers took him down because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets as ordered.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized to Brown last month when body-camera video of the arrest was released. Brown wasn’t charged with anything and three officers were disciplined, with suspensions ranging from two to 15 days.

Eight other officers were ordered to undergo remedial training in professional communications.

Video of the confrontation shows an officer approached Brown around 2 a.m. When their conversation becomes tense, the officer calls more squad cars for help and eventually eight officers are standing around Brown. One asks him to take his hands out of his pockets and a second or two later the scuffle begins. Almost immediately, an officer yells: “Taser! Taser! Taser!”

According to the lawsuit, one of the officers later took to Twitter to mock Brown, saying, “Nice meeting Sterling Brown of the Milwaukee Bucks at work this morning! Lol#FearTheDeer

Police only released the body camera video of the first officer who contacted Brown. But additional body camera and squad car videos, obtained by WISN-TV, showed the moments after officers used a stun gun on Brown. In one, Brown is on the ground and handcuffed when an officer puts one of his boots on Brown’s ankle, holding it there. Brown doesn’t mention being in any discomfort but he questions the officer’s actions.

“C’mon man, you’re stepping on my ankle for what?” Brown said. In response, the officer said he was trying to prevent Brown from kicking anyone.

Other videos showed an officer talking with two colleagues seating in a squad car. They talked about how they could be perceived as racist for arresting a black Bucks player, with one saying if anything goes wrong, it “is going to be, ‘Ooh, the Milwaukee Police Department is all racist, blah, blah, blah.'”

In separate body camera video obtained by FOX6 News, an officer is seen stepping on Brown’s ankle after the Taser had been used and Brown had been handcuffed. Brown asks the officer why he is stepping on his ankle.

Sterling Brown: “I ain’t got no reason to kick y’all, man.”

Brown can be seen surrounded by officers, as he asks repeatedly “all of this for what?”

An officer soon recognized his name, and asked whether he was a Bucks’ player.

Brown can then be seen saying “I look familiar, don’t I?”

Sterling Brown: “You just said it so I look familiar.” Officer: “I remember the name.” Sterling Brown: “Yeah I know. I look familiar. I need all of y’all’s names on that report.”

Another video shows officers chit-chatting about the arrest.

Officer: “A douchebag driver is in custody and it doesn’t list to him.”

There’s also discussion in the video about how it will make MPD look.

Officer: “We’re trying to protect ourselves.” Officer: “Oh cuz he’s a Bucks’ player.” Officer: “Yeah, cuz he plays for the Bucks. If he makes a (expletive) complaint it’s gonna be a media firestorm. Any little (expletive) that goes wrong, it’s gonna be ‘ohhh MPD is all racist blah blah.'”

One officer comments on the overtime the arrest will cost.

Officer (singing): “Money, money, money, money, money, money.”

At the time, police said Brown was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest after he was illegally parked.

Sterling Brown: “Y’all surrounding me for what? I’m just asking questions because I didn’t do anything.” Officer: “Yeah cuz you walked up and I told you not to walk up on me like that.”

The non-combative Brown was taken down by multiple officers.

Officer: “Get your hands out of your pockets now.” Sterling Brown: “Relax — I have stuff in my hands. You want me to drop it?”

The Taser was then used.

Officer: “Tase him, tase him.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While on the ground surrounded by officers, the video shows Brown repeatedly questioned the officers' use of force on him.

Sterling Brown: "Y'all was protecting your boss. All this for what? All this for what?"

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission has called for an audit of the arrest.

The board wanted to ask questions to Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales about the arrest back on June 7 -- but were unable to because Chief Morales had to leave the FPC meeting as a result of that fatal crash that killed Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr. The FPC said they wanted to learn from the Brown arrest and the changes that can be made.

The filing of the lawsuit was delayed as a result of the incident involving Officer Irvine.

The audit is set to be conducted in three phases, FPC officials said -- looking at protocol, the rationale behind the officers' discipline and changes that need to be made.

Three officers received discipline for their actions back in January. Sean Mahnke got 15 days without pay for "failure to be a role model," and Jeffery Krueger got 10 days for the same violation.

FPC Chairman Steven DeVougas said the board learned of additional body camera footage the same way members of the public did -- through the media. Chief Morales said he hadn't seen all of the video in the case after the new video was obtained by FOX6.