'I'm going to be my dad's partner:' Father-son duo recreate photo taken 20 years ago

AUBURN, Wash. — A father and son have recreated a police photo taken 20 years ago!

Below are the photos showing Auburn Police Officer Andy Gould and his son. The first was taken in 1998, inside Gould’s patrol car in Auburn, Washington. It was given to Gould as a Father’s Day present with the caption reading “when I get bigger, I’m going to be my dad’s partner and catch bad buys and burglars.”

This is the duo now. While they aren’t partners, Gould’s son is in law enforcement — a deputy with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The Auburn Police Department shared the photos over the Father’s Day weekend as a tribute to the father and son.