MILWAUKEE -- It's a place that brings all sorts of artists and vendors under one roof. A place where you can view and buy beautiful pieces -- and also learn to make your own. Carl spent the morning at Third Point of View.

About Third Point of View (website)

Third Point of View is named after the three neighboring areas of Milwaukee: the Historic Third Ward, Walker's Point, and Bay View.

