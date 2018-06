× Traffic alert: Vehicle fire closes all lanes of I-41 northbound near Mount Pleasant

RACINE COUNTY — A vehicle fire has closed all northbound lanes of I-41 in Racine County on Tuesday afternoon, June 19. The incident is happening near Kraut Road in Mount Pleasant.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, drivers are being routed off at WIS 20 as backups are excess of four miles.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route to avoid the delays.