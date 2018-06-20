Explore the shops, restaurants on Milwaukee Avenue in South Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH MILWAUKEE -- It's Walkable Wednesday and Brian Kramp is live in South Milwaukee exploring the shops and restaurants on Milwaukee Avenue. He spent the morning at Milwaukee Sausage Co. Wild Flour Bakery, and Mari's Flowers.

About Milwaukee Sausage Company (website)

Milwaukee Sausage Company thanks you for your patience and patronage. Our Grand Opening went extremely well and we thank you for making that a huge success. If you weren’t able to visit us then, we have great news. Our regular business hours are Wednesday – Friday 3pm to 7pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 5pm. The time we close each day will vary based on what is left in our coolers. So stop by early each day to get your delicious sausages from Milwaukee Sausage Company. If you are planning on visiting toward closing time, please call first to make sure we have what you’re looking for.

About Wild Flour Bakery (website)

Our breads contain no added fat, sugar, or dairy. You won’t find additives or preservatives either. We bake our artisan bread in a brick oven that was shipped from Spain and built into our Milwaukee Bake House with 300 pound stone where the bread can be like generations of bakers before us have done. Add to that we are using 30 year old yeast strain from Germany that is lovingly raised and re-grown here in Wisconsin. Looking for the soup schedule? Click Here

About Mari's Flowers (website)