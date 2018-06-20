× Jonathan Pogreba retains attorney, initial appearance scheduled for Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department was notified on Wednesday, June 20 that Jonathan Pogreba has retained an attorney — and that attorney has scheduled an initial appearance on Thursday afternoon. According to the attorney, Pogreba is expected to be in court.

Active warrants remain for the arrest of Pogreba. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department continues to actively search for him.

Pogreba, 43, is the Town of Eagle man authorities are searching for after an apparent dispute between him and his wife on Tuesday, June 5. Authorities believe Pogreba to be armed and dangerous.

Pogreba faces the following charges: