Marquette University Law School Poll: Pres. Trump's approval rating at 44 percent in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump’s approval rating is inching up in Wisconsin.

The Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday showed President Trump’s approval rating at 44 percent, up from 43 percent in the last poll in March. It was at 41 percent in the June 2017 poll.

President Trump’s disapproval rating was 50 percent, the same as in March.

The poll continued to show a stark partisan divide over his job performance, with 87 percent of Republicans approving and 93 percent of Democrats disapproving. Most independents — 51 percent to 41 percent — disapproved of his work.

The latest poll surveyed 800 registered voters between June 13 and Sunday, before reports President Trump’s administration separating children from parents who cross the border illegally began building. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points.