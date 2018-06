KENOSHA — Authorities are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Kenosha.

Jessica Griffey was last seen on June 10 — and officials say she may be traveling to Milwaukee.

She is described as standing 5’0″ tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234 or call 1-800-THE-LOST(843-5678).