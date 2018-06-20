× “Talented young superstar:’ Chris Young to perform at new Bucks’ arena in October

MILWAUKEE — Country singer Chris Young will perform the first announced country music concert at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) on Friday, Oct. 26 as part of his “Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour” with special guests Dan + Shay, Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 28, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

“We are no longer ‘losing sleep’ in Milwaukee as we welcome Chris Young to the WESC,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha. “Chris is a talented young superstar, and we look forward to him playing all his number ones here.”

Tickets and VIP packages for the Milwaukee performance of “Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour,” promoted by AEG Presents and Concerts West, go on sale Thursday, June 28, at 10 a.m. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, June 26, at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, June 27, at 10 p.m. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available for sale starting June 21 at 10 a.m. These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, access to a pre-show VIP Hang (includes an exclusive performance and special Q&A session), limited-edition lithographs, autographed memorabilia and much more.

Find a complete listing of tour dates and purchase tickets and VIP packages at ChrisYoungCountry.com.