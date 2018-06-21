First lady’s ‘I don’t care’ jacket causes a stir

Flash flood watch issued for Kenosha, Walworth counties through Friday morning
US First Lady Melania Trump boards a flight at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 12, 2018 wearing a rain jacket that reads : I really dont care. Do U? in white lettering that looks like broad paint strokes. - Trump was heading to Texas to visit shelters for migrant children separated from their parenets. (Photo by Mandel Ngan / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

McALLEN, Texas — First lady Melania Trump boarded a flight to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents wearing a jacket that read “I really don’t care, do u?”

The green hooded spring military jacket has the words written graffiti-style on the back.

When asked what message the first lady’s jacket intended to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message.”

Mrs. Trump wore a different pale yellow jacket when the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center, which houses 55 migrant children.

The youthful jacket sharply contrasts with the first lady’s typically bold, foreign-flavored wardrobe. In public appearances, the first lady has worn designs by Dolce & Gabbana, Del Pozo, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and Valentino, often with daringly high Christian Louboutin heels.