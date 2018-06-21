× Gov. Walker meets with Pres. Trump, commerce secretary, Foxconn executive at White House

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker joined with other governors for a lunch meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Walker’s spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg said the governor was in Washington on Thursday to participate in a U.S. Department of Commerce meeting with Secretary Wilbur Ross and Foxconn executive Louis Woo to talk about why companies should invest in Wisconsin.

Foxconn plans to invest up to $10 billion in the state on a plant that could employ up to 13,000 people.

Hasenberg says Walker was invited to the White House with other governors to discuss the opioid epidemic, the economy and workforce development issues.

Wisconsin Democratic Party spokesman TJ Helmstetter says the meeting is “Another example of Scott Walker putting his national image above Wisconsin’s interests.”