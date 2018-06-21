Mission of Mercy: Wisconsin Dental Association providing free dental care this weekend

MILWAUKEE -- For many low-income families they just can't afford a trip to the dentist. But this weekend, the Wisconsin Dental Association is providing free dental care. Dr. Monica Hebl joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the WDA Mission of Mercy. the Wisconsin Dental Association and WDA Foundation will host their ninth Mission of Mercy (MOM) event, where 2,000 patients will receive $1 million in free dental care, on Friday and Saturday (June 22 and 23) at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park (8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis).

About WDA Mission of Mercy (website)

Registration for the 2018 MOM is now closed. Limited walk in registrations will be accepted. Our main need is for clinicians on Saturday. Thank you!

Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park 8200 W. Greenfield Ave. West Allis, WI 53214

Setup: Thursday, June 21

Volunteer registration will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. if volunteers would like to come by early to pick up their registration materials and tour the clinic.

Treatment: Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23

Doors open 5:30 a.m. Patients seen on first-come, first-served basis with approximately 1,000 individuals treated each day. Patient quota typically reached by 10 a.m., so come early!

It takes more than people – it takes dollars and in-kind donations to make it happen as well. Special thanks to the sponsors who contributed to our first eight MOMs: