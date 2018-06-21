2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Pope Francis: Not putting brakes on communion for Lutheran spouses

Posted 6:17 pm, June 21, 2018, by

Pope Francis talks with journalists aboard a plane, at the end of his visit to Geneva on June 21, 2018, for the 70th anniversary of the World Council of Churches. - Pope Francis came at the invitation of the World Council of Churches (WCC), which was created in 1948 and groups 350 Protestant, Orthodox and Anglican churches from more than 100 countries around the world, with around half a billion believers among them. (Photo by Ciro FUSCO / POOL / AFP)

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis says the Vatican has “not put the brakes on” the possibility of communion for the Lutheran spouses of Catholics.

On his flight back to Rome after an ecumenical visit to Geneva Thursday, Francis said he wanted to clarify that church law does allow individual bishops to decide the issue for his diocese, but that an entire national bishops’ conference cannot decide for all of Germany’s Catholics.

Recently, Francis told German bishops they couldn’t publish broad guidelines for the entire nation’s faithful. But he clarified Thursday that bishops conference can provide “orientation” so individual bishops can then decide.

A majority of the German bishops’ conference adopted a proposal in February to allow Protestant spouses of Catholics to receive Communion under certain circumstances. Mixed-faith marriages are common in Germany.