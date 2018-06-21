× ‘Total disregard for humanity:’ 4 teens accused in carjacking & beating of Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced on Thursday, June 21 that four persons accused in a carjacking and beating that took place in Washington Park are now in custody. The suspects range in age from 15 to 18 years old.

The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee man, was in the parking lot near the Urban Ecology Center around 5 p.m. on May 17. He was waiting for his son to finish soccer practice. Officials say four black males opened the victim’s car door, knocked him to the ground, beat him and stomped on his head, causing him to lose consciousness. Officials say the attackers nearly ran over the victim as they drove away.

A woman later found the victim bleeding and dazed in the neighborhood.

Deputies were called at about 6:50 p.m. that evening — and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple lacerations to his head and face.

On May 24, officers with the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) contacted MCSO after they spotted and pursued the stolen vehicle. They arrested the 17-year-old driver after he abandoned the vehicle near 24th and Chambers and fled on foot. The 17-year-old, Brandon Randall, has been charged with felony bail jumping, take and drive without owner’s consent and robbery with use of force.

Sheriff’s detectives, using video footage from the parking lot and evidence from the vehicle, tracked and arrested the remaining three suspects, ages 15, 16, and 18. They have yet to be charged in this case.

Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt said of this case:

“Criminals run, but they can’t hide! Beating an innocent citizen and running away shows a total disregard for humanity. I encourage the judicial system to send a strong message to stop this senseless violence. This is what prisons are for.”