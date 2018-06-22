‘Help make a difference:” WDA Mission of Mercy brings free dental care to Milwaukee area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The Wisconsin Dental Association and WDA Foundation are hosting their ninth Mission of Mercy event at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Approximately 2,000 patients will receive $1 million in free dental care, on Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23. Doors open at 5:30 a.m. both days.

Approximately 1,000 patient visits will take place each day on a first-come, first-served basis. There are no appointments.

Individuals of all ages are welcome. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Spanish, Hmong and American Sign Language interpreters will be available to assist patients.

“We aim to help children and adults that face barriers to accessing dental care relieve pain and restore smiles,” WDA President Dr. Dave Clemens, a general dentist with a practice in Wisconsin Dells, said. “WDA Mission of Mercy is just one example of how dentists do serve their communities and help make a difference through charitable dental care throughout the year.”

No photo identification, Social Security number or other personal identification or documentation required. However, medically-compromising conditions, such as extremely high blood pressure or severe disabilities, may prohibit an individual from receiving care.