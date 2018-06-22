Milwaukee man charged, accused of driving drunk, causing crash that killed pedestrian

MILWAUKEE — Christopher Anderson, 34, of Milwaukee has been criminally charged — accused of causing a crash that killed a pedestrian on Monday, June 18 near 29th and State in Milwaukee. The victim has been identified as Bruce Williams.

Anderson is facing the following charges:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction/revocation

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with PAC while having prior intoxicant-related conviction

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-4th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle

Operating with prohibited alcohol concentration-4th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle

Resisting an officer

Bail jumping

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of 29th and State around 9:00 p.m. on June 18 for reports of an accident. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, later identified as Bruce Williams, lying in the road and barely conscious. He was transported to the hospital — where he later died.

At the accident scene, Anderson approached an officer and reported that he had been driving the vehicle that struck Williams. At that time, the officer noted Anderson’s speech was slightly slurred, his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, his balance was unstable, and there was a odor of intoxicants coming from him.

The complaint indicates there was a half empty bottle of brandy in Anderson’s SUV. A woman and an eight-day-old baby were also in the vehicle.

Due to the rainy weather, Anderson was taken to the police station to perform field sobriety tests. Once at the station, Anderson would not comply, according to the complaint. At that time, Anderson was arrested and taken to a hospital for a blood draw pursuant to a search warrant. Anderson refused to comply with the warrant and provide the sample, and officers had to struggle with him to hold him down.

A blood test showed Anderson’s alcohol concentration was .308 g/100ml.

According to the criminal complaint, Anderson admitted to drinking a quarter of a pint of brandy at home prior to getting into his SUV. He told investigators that he began driving and as he approached State St. he was going less than the 30 m.p.h. speed limit. He said he did not see the pedestrian who came out from between cars, but he heard a thump.

Anderson told police he stopped and went to the man and waited for the arrival of police.

A review of Anderson’s driving record shows that he has three prior convictions for Operating While Intoxicated, as follows: (1) a conviction on August 16, 2007 for an offense on July 22, 2006, (2) a conviction on August 12, 2010 for an offense on April 30, 2010. ; and (3) a conviction on June 22, 2011 for an offense on July 24, 2010.