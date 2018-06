BROWN DEER — Brown Deer officials were called to an incident near 46th and Dean on Saturday night, June 23.

According to North Shore Fire officials, one person was injured as a result of the incident.

Multiple squads responded to the scene Saturday night.

Brown Deer police tells FOX6 News more information will be released on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.