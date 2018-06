× Milwaukee man taken to hospital after shooting near 45th and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 45th and Meinecke on Friday, June 22.

Police say it happened around 4:40 p.m.

A Milwaukee man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect and a motive.