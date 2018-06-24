Recovery effort: Search underway for 14-year-old after report of drowning in East Troy

EAST TROY — Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell said Sunday, June 24 a search was underway for a 14-year-old boy after a report came in regarding a possible drowning near Camp Timber-lee on Scout Road in East Troy.

The sheriff said this is a recovery effort due to the amount of time the boy has been in the water. As of 7 p.m., his body had not been recovered.

We’re told crews will search until the sun goes down on Sunday, and the search will resume Monday morning if necessary.

Sheriff Picknell said the boy was not a part of Camp Timber-lee, and he noted the camp shares Peters Lake with rural properties in the area.

