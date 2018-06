MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Zoo officials on Sunday, June 24 shared video of the zoo’s new baby groundhog, Gordy.

Zoo officials said on Twitter Gordy was born on April 8, and weighs less than four pounds!

He loves to eat broccoli, and his favorite toy is a plush dog bone.

Zoo officials said Sunday Gordy was still behind the scenes, but they’ll be announcing when he’s ready to meet zoo visitors.

Welcome Gordy!

