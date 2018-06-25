NEW BERLIN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Artemax -- a manufacturer and supplier of identification wristbands and accessories.

About Artemax (website)

Founded in 1995, Artemax is the industry leading manufacturer and supplier of identification wristbands and accessories. Artemax is the parent company of Wristband Resources, Wristco, Advance ID, Wristband Express, Paperwristbands.com and Identiplus.

Artemax is committed to providing best-in-class identification solutions backed by unwavering service and support. Our wristbands are designed and manufactured in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in New Berlin, WI. We continually invest in our people, processes and equipment resulting in continued growth and superior products. Our experienced team of professionals works cohesively from concept to completion, delivering world-class service and superior products to our valued customers.

Servicing markets ranging from medical to entertainment, Artemax offers the widest wristband selection including Tyvek®, plastic, vinyl, silicone and cloth. Our in-stock wristbands ship to our customers same day and our custom wristbands can ship as early as the next business day. We also offer lanyards in a variety of colors and styles.

We lead the industry with our speed, quality and price. We pride ourselves on our responsiveness, best value and exceptional service, so much so, we guarantee it.