Officials identify 14-year-old boy who drowned at Peters Lake in Town of Troy

EAST TROY — The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, June 25 released the identity of the 14-year-old boy who drowned on Peters Lake in the Town of Troy on Sunday, June 24. The victim has been identified as Adebisi Agoro of Milwaukee.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a drowning on Peters Lake in the Town of Troy around 3:00 p.m.

Deputies, Troy Center Fire and East Troy Rescue were immediately dispatched. Emergency responders were advised that a 14-year-old boy had been swimming with other children in Peters Lake when he had failed to surface from the water.

The initial investigation revealed the children were swimming and playing on a floating platform. Witnesses advised the child jumped off the platform while wearing a life jacket. The child submerged in the water and the life jacket had separated from his body.

An extensive dive rescue operation ensued eventually leading to a recovery operation. Divers located the child at 7:35 p.m. and began the recovery process.