Sheriff’s SWAT negotiator saves life of man hanging from State Street Bridge over I-43

MILWAUKEE — A SWAT negotiator on Monday morning, June 25 were able to save the life of a man who climbed over a fence on the State Street bridge over I-43.

It happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on the bridge between 10th and 11th Streets.

Patrol squads shut down all northbound I-43 traffic.

Sheriff’s officials said in a news release the man, 40, was found by MCSO SWAT members and investigators from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office — hanging above the freeway.

A detective began talking with the man until the SWAT negotiator arrived and was able to successfully convince the man to climb back onto the sidewalk side of the bridge.

According to the MCSO, the man said he was hearing voices and the hospital would not help him. He said he wanted to kill himself to make the voices stop.

Deputies took him to the “Psychiatric Crisis Center.”

The freeway was re-opened within about 10 minutes.