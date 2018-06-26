× 2 dead after driver loses control of vehicle, hits trees, utility pole in Cedarburg

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Cedarburg on Monday night, June 25. It happened on Western Avenue near Woodside Drive around 6:30 p.m.

According to Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation revealed that a Cedarburg man, 21, was travelling eastbound on Western Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the south ditch — striking trees and a utility pole.

The driver and passenger, both 21 years old, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is under investigation and the names of the victims are are being withheld pending notification.