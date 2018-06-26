× Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin ranked among best in US

MILWAUKEE — On the newly-released list of Best Children’s Hospitals in the United States, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin continues to rank as one of the best. According to the U.S. News & World Report, CHW is among the top 50 in Cancer, Cardiology and Heart Surgery, Diabetes and Endocrine, Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, Nephrology, Neurology and Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, and Pulmonary.

“Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin continues to provide an unmatched depth and breadth of care in Wisconsin. We have built one of the most prestigious pediatric hospitals in the country with outcomes consistently among the best in the nation,” said Mike Gutzeit, MD, chief medical and safety officer, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. “We could not do what we do without all of our talented providers and staff and the support of the community. All of Wisconsin should be proud to have access to some of the best pediatric care in the country.”

Among the specialties ranked at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin:

Cancer: #19

Cardiology and Heart Surgery: #14

Diabetes and Endocrine: #27

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery: #14

Nephrology: #22

Neurology and Neurosurgery: #38

Orthopedics: #29

Pulmonary: #19

According to a news release, CHW has more than 15 specialty outpatient clinics located throughout southeastern Wisconsin and the Fox Valley that provide local care for kids from birth to young adulthood.

“The U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals highlight pediatric centers that deliver state-of-the-art medical care to children with complex conditions,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis, U.S. News. “Children with life-threatening or rare conditions need the level of quality care that these hospitals deliver day after day.”

According to the news release, U.S. News introduced the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. They are the only comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals. The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.