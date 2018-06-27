Fun for all ages: Fun for the whole family at Summerfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Between all the booze and the occasional bikini top -- Summerfest might not immediately scream "family." But there is fun to be had for all ages. Sarah Kooiman with the Milwaukee Moms Blog joins Real Milwaukee to break down everything you need to know about bringing kids to the Big Gig.

ADMISSION DEALS FOR FAMILIES:

KOHL'S FAMILY DAY: Sunday, July 1 • noon - 3 p.m. (while supplies last)

The first 2,500 patrons who donate 3 nutritious non-perishable food items for kids will receive 1 FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only

SENTRY FOODS and DEAN`S MILK & ICE CREAM CHILDREN`S FEST DAY: Thursday, July 5 • noon - 3 p.m.

All patrons arriving between noon - 3:00 pm will be admitted FREE! Select food vendors will offer discounts on food and beverage items.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL 'MAKE A CHILD SMILE' DAY:Saturday, July 7 • noon - 3pm (while supplies last)

The first 1,500 patrons who donate new or gently used children`s books (preferably picture books and early readers for children, birth through age 10) with a $10 minimum value will receive 1 FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. All books collected will be donated to the Betty Brinn Children's Museum.