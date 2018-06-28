Pres. Trump to deliver remarks after ceremonial groundbreaking at Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — President Donald Trump and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker grabbed a pair of golden shovels and moved piles of dirt under the hot June sun as part of a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Foxconn Technology Group project Thursday, June 28.

They stood in front of a massive American flag held aloft by a pair of construction cranes.

President Trump and Gov. Walker were joined by Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, House Speaker Paul Ryan and the first Wisconsin Foxconn employee Christopher Murdock for the ceremony.

On Thursday morning, Foxconn representatives took part in a walk-through — running some video of a mock-up of the proposed campus in Mount Pleasant, which features a train, a lake and dozens of Foxconn buildings.

Guests were on hand early, and they were being treated to Sprecher’s root beer, and there was even a robotic cart carrying hors d’oeuvres!

Yes, that is a robotic cart carrying hors d’oeuvres at the Foxconn facility. pic.twitter.com/KNgGYG4a6y — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) June 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Foxconn officials have set two open houses for Friday and Saturday — which they said will offer “an opportunity to see first-hand the advanced technologies that will be developed at its new Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant.”

Protesters gathered as President Trump headed from a morning fundraiser in Milwaukee to the groundbreaking about 30 miles south.

Five golden shovels were arranged in front of a massive American flag in a field where dirt is already being moved for the 20-million-square-foot Foxconn campus.

Chants of "Hey, hey, Ho, ho. Donald Trump has got to go" were heard near the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, where President Trump overnighted and was attending a fundraiser. About 50 people walked from a downtown park to as close as they could get to the roped-off hotel to protest President Trump's immigration policy.

A larger protest expected to attract hundreds was planned in Mount Pleasant, near the Foxconn site.

The Foxconn project could employ up to 13,000 people, but opponents say it is costing Wisconsin taxpayers too much.

Republican officials at the ceremonial groundbreaking discounted concerns of critics, saying they are confident the Taiwanese company will be a major employer in southeast Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Democratic opponents of Foxconn are focused on scoring political points against President Donald Trump and Gov. Scott Walker.

Opponents have questioned the potential $4.5 billion in taxpayer subsidies to Foxconn and environmental impacts of the campus that's to make liquid crystal display screens.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, of Wisconsin, says "there are people who are against any development whatsoever." He says people in general like the idea of more jobs.

And former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson says "you can't do anything without opposition."