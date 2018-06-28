‘Absolutely essential:’ Go storm chasing with FOX6, and learn how spotters and chasers save lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDIVE, Mont. -- Storm chasing is serious business, and safety is vital. There is a difference between storm chasing and storm spotting. FOX6 Weather Expert Rachael Kaye went storm chasing this spring, and the journey took her all the way to Montana!

Storm chasing isn't always action-packed. It involves a lot of watching, waiting and driving. After 1,000 miles on the road, a storm was finally brewing, and FOX6 was in perfect position.

"I'm standing in front of a beautiful super-cell that briefly produced a tornado in Montana, and no, this is not a trick of the green screen. This is the result of science and a lot of hard work," said FOX6's Rachael Kaye.

You might be wondering why a Milwaukee meteorologist was in Glendive, Montana. When you're chasing storms, you go as far as Mother Nature takes you.

"I think we probably have to go back to Forsyth to cross the river," said Luke Odell.

Odell is a Ph.D. student researching tornado dynamics at UW-Madison. He pinpointed Montana days in advance based on detailed analysis, during what was otherwise a quiet weather pattern.

"Storm chasing is really both a hobby and research, scientific research, all wrapped up in one," said Odell.

Meteorologists are interested in the weather by definition, so of course, storm chasing can lead to moments of excitement.

"It's like, 'wow! This is what I'm studying!'" said Odell.

There is also a public benefit to having eyes in the field.

"There are storm chasers out there who religiously will report, you know, funnel clouds and tornadoes, and that is absolutely essential," said Odell.

Odell said he's seen the damage storms can cause firsthand.

"I remember the date. It was April 9, 2015," said Clem Schultz.

Odell was there in 2015 when a tornado destroyed Schultz's home, and sadly, killed his wife.

"Suddenly, you see the other side," said Odell.

That was the first time Schultz met a storm chaser.

"A lot of them consider it kind of almost like a game, and having lost my wife in a tornado, it kind of offends me, to be honest with you," said Schultz.

Odell said the devastation serves as motivation to study storms, and he does it safely by putting his meteorology degrees to work. It leads to moments where dust was picked up at the surface of a rotating storm, and since it wasn't causing any major damage, FOX6 stopped to appreciate the view.

You don't have to be an experienced chaser to report storms close to home.

"There are people that will do what we call mobile spotting, where they have a spot they like to go to that`s on the outskirts of town, where it`s a little bit flatter and they can see," said Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan.

Halbach's office relies on information from Wisconsin's locally-trained spotters.

"We need those reports of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, so that we can warn the public of what's coming their way," said Halbach.

Reports encourage people at home to take warnings more seriously, and while Schultz worries some people chase storms just for the thrill, he said he knows many, like Odell, have a greater goal.

"I think I'd be offended if he didn't do it, because he's saving lives," said Schultz.

"What is the best course of action? How do we warn the public in time for something like that?" said Odell.

Every storm teaches us something new, and whether the information is coming from a chaser or a spotter, the mission is the same -- increasing knowledge and keeping you safe.