Foxconn to host open houses Friday, Saturday to showcase technologies developed at new plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Foxconn Technology Group officials on Friday, June 29 and Saturday, June 30 will host open houses at the "Opus Facility" on Globe Drive, off of the S. Frontage Road just off of I-41/94 (near Washington Avenue) in Mount Pleasant.

The open houses are set to take place from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

This, after ground was broken for the new Mount Pleasant Foxconn plant Thursday afternoon with a ceremonial groundbreaking event attended by President Donald Trump.

In a news release, Foxconn officials said the open houses will offer "an opportunity to see first-hand the advanced technologies that will be developed at its new Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant."

“This two-day open house will give the public a chance to view and learn more about the latest technologies and applications that we will be developing at our Mount Pleasant campus. Part of being a good corporate citizen is engaging with the community, and we look forward to welcoming them to our facility, and meeting and talking with residents in and around the area," said Louis Woo, Special Assistant to Foxconn Founder and CEO Terry Gou in the release.

According to the release, at the open houses, Foxconn officials will showcase "cutting-edge applications of the advanced display technology that it will be developing at the Wisconsin campus," including "applications in a wide range of devices and solutions, from the latest generation of displays in self-driving cars and aircraft systems to learning systems, personalized entertainment, healthcare and medical solutions, advanced manufacturing systems, and applications in interactive retail and safety."

The release says the Mount Pleasant plant will be home to the first and only TFT fabrication facility in America, and Foxconn’s showcase at the open house will also include some of the advanced technologies in semiconductor panel level processing on glass that the company will be developing and producing at its TFT facility in Wisconsin. These technologies will be applied to next-generation products and solutions such as panel level processing, biochips, and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), among others.

In addition, an experimental production line for the training and development of employees will also be on display, as well as beta testing of assembly and manufacturing systems that will be used in future Foxconn operations.