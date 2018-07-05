× 2 dead, 2 injured in vehicle crash on US 12 near Wisconsin Dells

JUNEAU COUNTY — Two people are killed and another two are injured after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night, July 4.

Authorities say it happened just before 11:30 p.m. on US 12 near CTH J.

The Juneau County Sheriffs Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were called to the crash near Wisconsin Dells.

Witnesses say a 23-year-old Mauston man was traveling eastbound on US 12 in the westbound lane before colliding with the other vehicle, driven by a 33-year-old Wisconsin Dells woman.

Both drivers were killed as a result of the crash. Officials say the man was not wearing a seatbelt but the woman was.

Troopers from the Southwest Region responded to assist. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.