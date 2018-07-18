Chemical truck fire shuts down I-43 NB near National Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- All lanes on northbound I-43 at National Avenue are closed due to a chemical truck fire Wednesday morning, July 18. It happened around 3 a.m.

Authorities say a passenger vehicle crashed into a semi trailer that is part of a construction crew working on I-43. Initial reports, along with signage on the semi, indicated that there was very hazardous material inside the semi.

A foreman initially told first responders the construction trailer contained dangerous, flammable chemicals. So firefighters pulled back, called for hazmat crews, and even began an plan to evacuate the area.

First responders then called the foreman to their command post.That’s when the foreman realized the car hit a different trailer -- which was carrying a road primer. The road primer is far less flammable.

At that time, officials were able to end their evacuation plan -- and bring the fire crews in.

