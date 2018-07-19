Former Milwaukee County Supervisor Peggy West charged with felony election fraud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has charged former county supervisor Peggy West with felony election fraud.

Milwaukee Police investigated a complaint referred from the Milwaukee County Ethics Board regarding West's nomination papers, police said late Thursday.

West lost re-election in her south side district to Sylvia Ortiz-Velez in April. Ortiz-Velez told FOX6 News by phone that she is “shocked" by the news.

“You’re kidding me! Wow. This is the first I’m hearing about this,” Ortiz-Velez said.

Ortiz-Velez had filed an election complaint against West in January, alleging that West had improperly collected a number of her ballot signatures. It's unclear if that complaint is what led to the criminal charge.

Ortiz-Velez said Milwaukee Police and a special prosecutor interviewed her “several months ago” and she was shown a document from the Milwaukee County Ethics Board. She said she did not read the document, but answered their questions about her own concerns.

Ortiz-Velez said she hadn’t heard anything from Milwaukee Police or the special prosecutor since then.

Mike Maistelman, West's attorney, says the former supervisor is scheduled to have her initial court appearance on Monday.

"She's trying to remain in the best spirits under the circumstances," Maistelman said in a phone interview.

The charge against West does not appear in online court records as of late Thursday.