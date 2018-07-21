× Appleton man arrested for OWI, 9th offense

BROWN COUNTY — An Appleton man, 54, was arrested Saturday morning, July 21 for his ninth OWI.

A Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a vehicle on I-41 southbound at Sheuring Road around 4:15 a.m. for lane deviation.

When making contact with the driver, the trooper noticed the smell of marijuana. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana recently and to having some in the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found.

The man refused to do standardized field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for OWI-drugged, ninth offense. A legal blood draw was conducted at a hospital and the driver was held in jail for the above charges as well as a parole violation.