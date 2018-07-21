Centro Cafe to host ‘Celebration of Life’ benefit to support suicide prevention

MILWAUKEE -- Centro Cafe in Riverwest is holding a benefit this weekend to support suicide prevention and mental health awareness. Head Chef Matt Hess joined Wake Up with more.

Talking points from NAMI of Greater Milwaukee:

  • Proceeds are going to greater Milwaukee NAMI (national alliance on mental illness)
  • NAMI helps to encourage research for more effective treatments
  • Creates more urgency to quality mental health care
  • Works to end criminalization of mental illness
  • The largest grassroots mental health organization in the US
  • Work on a volunteer basis at no cost to participants

Talking points from Centro:

  • Bourdain's loss inspired us to host this event to do something good for people suffering from mental illness and substance abuse, especially those that work in the restaurant industry
  • Our staff is volunteering their time for the event to maximize proceeds
  • All proceeds are being donated to NAMI of Greater Milwaukee and a local suicide prevention hotline
  • We are taking reservations (414-455-3751) and also are accepting walk ins
  • The event is 10 to 2 at Centro, 808 East Center Street and the menu is on our website