Centro Cafe to host ‘Celebration of Life’ benefit to support suicide prevention

MILWAUKEE -- Centro Cafe in Riverwest is holding a benefit this weekend to support suicide prevention and mental health awareness. Head Chef Matt Hess joined Wake Up with more.
Talking points from NAMI of Greater Milwaukee:
- Proceeds are going to greater Milwaukee NAMI (national alliance on mental illness)
- NAMI helps to encourage research for more effective treatments
- Creates more urgency to quality mental health care
- Works to end criminalization of mental illness
- The largest grassroots mental health organization in the US
- Work on a volunteer basis at no cost to participants
Talking points from Centro:
- Bourdain's loss inspired us to host this event to do something good for people suffering from mental illness and substance abuse, especially those that work in the restaurant industry
- Our staff is volunteering their time for the event to maximize proceeds
- All proceeds are being donated to NAMI of Greater Milwaukee and a local suicide prevention hotline
- We are taking reservations (414-455-3751) and also are accepting walk ins
- The event is 10 to 2 at Centro, 808 East Center Street and the menu is on our website
