Dozens march Milwaukee streets to honor fallen Officer Michalski

MILWAUKEE — Nearly 100 people marched through Milwaukee streets to honor fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski.

Officer Michalski was fatally shot Wednesday, July 25 by a suspected wanted on drug and gun violations near 28th and Wright.

Thursday evening, the group — organized by Unity Gospel House of Prayer — met near the Walgreens near 27th and North, and marched to the scene of the shooting.

Among the marchers was Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

“We continue to say the Milwaukee Police Department is part of the community, the community is part of the department, which is exactly what we’ve been trying to say,” said Morales.

The marchers held a prayer service in the street at the site of the shooting, asking for everyone in the community to get involved.

