Double fatal crash near 76th and Burleigh not the 1st serious crash at intersection, neighbors say 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Two people died and two others hurt after a rollover crash happened near 76th and Burleigh Thursday evening, July 26. Those who live in the neighborhood say it's not the first serious crash they've seen at that intersection, and it probably won't be the last.

Milwaukee police say three people in their 20s, reportedly blew through a red light and smashed into another vehicle shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Two people were injured, and two others were pronounced dead at the scene -- one of them was 21-year-old Dareiyal Harmon.

"I heard this screeching noise," said Linda Pscheid, lives near 76th and Burleigh.

Just a few houses down from where the crash occurred, Pscheid is working on her garden. She says crashes like this are far too common.

"If you're young you just think you're going to live forever -- if you're lucky you will," Pscheid said.

Residents in the neighborhood hope the crash will remind people to slow down but realistically, they know drivers will continue to make bad decisions.

"What happened last night has probably happened 100 times, this time it just turned for the worst," said Andrew Turnbull, lives near 76th and Burleigh.

The name of the second person killed has not yet been released. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says they're waiting to notify next of kin.