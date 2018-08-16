Irish Fest is ‘dedicated to celebrating and sharing our rich Celtic heritage with the world’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Irish Fest always has great music -- but this year it's taking things up a notch. Kasey spent the morning getting a preview.

About Irish Fest (website)

Since 1981, Milwaukee Irish Fest has been dedicated to celebrating and sharing our rich Celtic heritage with the world. We are passionate about preserving the history and tradition of Irish, Irish American and Celtic cultures throughout Milwaukee Irish Fest and other programs all year long with our parent company, CelticMKE.

True to its mission statement: "To promote and celebrate all aspects of Irish culture and to instill in future generations an appreciation of Irish heritage," Irish Festivals, Inc. is much more than a festival. Outreach endeavors include an active foundation, several scholarship and grant opportunities, a summer school, school of music and the Irish Fest Choir. The Irish Fest Center also houses the John J. Ward Irish Music Archives.

