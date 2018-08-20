Milwaukee’s police chief touts plan to stop violence in city; ‘Relationships are built on actions’

MILWAUKEE — The first half of August has been marked by violence in Milwaukee. On Monday, Aug. 20, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales spoke about his plan to stop the violence.

Chief Morales said technology and personnel will be put into the anti-violence effort as well as help from the community. Of course, there have been 16 homicides in the city this month — and a series of non-fatal shootings that the department is working on.

The chief said there is a cooperative effort between police and federal agencies to make arrests. There are weekly shooting reviews aimed at identifying locations and suspects — and how to target them. The chief also said there are listening sessions with the community — and last week, a special initiative began to make arrests.

“In less then a week, those assigned to that initiative have arrested 26 people for misdemeanor and felony, firearm, drug-related and other assorted crimes. We have also recovered five handguns,” Morales said.

Morales indicated when he took office six months ago, he promised to focus on re-establishing relationships in the city. He hopes to assign officers to smaller geographic districts — so they get to know their areas and the people in them.

“I believe relationships are built on actions not words,” Morales said.

The chief also touted the success of the reckless driving campaign waged by the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Pursuits are up 239 percent — and non-pursuits are down 61 percent. Most importantly, fatal collisions are down 21 percent,” Morales said. “I hope this means the word has gotten out about our enforcement.”

Chief Morales said for those who have not noticed the police department’s initiatives, they will beginning Monday. A new series of billboards focusing on the department’s pursuit policy is going up around the city.