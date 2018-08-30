Caught on dashcam: Officer, 3 adults rescue 9-year-old boy from flooded culvert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON -- A Jackson police officer helped three other adults rescue a child that was pulled by flood waters into a culvert that runs under a service road. The entire incident was captured by police dashcam.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27. According to a post on the Jackson Police Department Facebook page, Officer Kyle Henning was on patrol in the Green Valley manufactured home community in Jackson. He saw several adults attempting to pull a child from a flooded creek that runs through the property.

The 9-year-old child had been playing in the flood waters when the strong current pulled him completely underwater. He was unable to free himself from being sucked into the culvert that runs under the service road.

Officer Henning ran to assist the three adults that noticed the child in distress. Together, the four adults were initially unable to pull the child out of the water due to the strong current. Officer Henning then laid in the water and wrapped the child in a "bear hug." With the assistance of the bystanders, they were able to pull the child from the water.

The child was not hurt -- and was returned to his parents.

As noted in the Facebook post...

"The Jackson Police Department would like to recognize the actions of bystanders Lee Olson, Kyle Brierton, and Rashelle Peters of Jackson and Officer Kyle Henning. Their quick response and teamwork likely saved the life of this child."