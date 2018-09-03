× Kenosha County Sheriff: 2 motorcyclists died after trying to ‘beat the light,’ colliding with car

KENOSHA — Kenosha authorities released information on Monday, Sep. 3 regarding a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Saturday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with Village of Somers and City of Kenosha Fire and Rescue responded around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday to the intersection of Highway H (88th Avenue) and Highway S (38th Street) for an injury vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Investigators determined a motorcycle was traveling north on Highway H with two occupants. According to witnesses, the motorcycle accelerated to ‘beat the light’ as it turned red and struck a sedan in the intersection. Both occupants, who were not wearing helmets, were ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator, identified as 33-year-old Joseph Schiavi of Kenosha was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital. He later died from the serious injuries he suffered. The female passenger of the motorcycle was identified as 46-year-old Dawn Olson of Kenosha. She was taken to a hospital where she died due to her injuries.

No injuries were reported to the occupants of the sedan.

The intersection was closed for approximately two hours for investigation purposes.