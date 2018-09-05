The future of cancer treatment: Details on clinical research happening now in Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Here's a staggering statistic -- one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. To get the best treatment possible, there needs to be clinical research. Dr. Carmen Bergom with Froedtert and The Medical College of Wisconsin joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain how that happens.

The Medical College of Wisconsin in partnership with Froedtert & MCW health network is asking you to help support critical cancer research by stepping out on Saturday, Sept. 22! For more info about how you can help crush cancer, go to MCW.edu